Suspect arrested, victim identified in New Albany homicide

Suspect arrested, victim identified in New Albany homicide
A New Albany, Indiana man is under arrest charged with the shooting death of a Louisville man around 10 p.m. Aug. 17, 2020. (Source: Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Charles Gazaway | August 17, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 11:19 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man found shot to death outside of a New Albany home has been identified as a Louisville resident.

Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department said Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of W. 7th St. just before 10 p.m. Monday about shots being fired.. Arriving officers found Dale C. Baize, 34, on the sidewalk dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers arrested Jacob B. Rogers, 23, of New Albany, on a preliminary charge of murder.

According to Bailey, a disturbance led to the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.