Suspect arrested, victim identified in New Albany homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man found shot to death outside of a New Albany home has been identified as a Louisville resident.
Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department said Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of W. 7th St. just before 10 p.m. Monday about shots being fired.. Arriving officers found Dale C. Baize, 34, on the sidewalk dead from a gunshot wound.
Officers arrested Jacob B. Rogers, 23, of New Albany, on a preliminary charge of murder.
According to Bailey, a disturbance led to the shooting.
