UofL students return to campus for fall semester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are back in the classrooms for the first time since March.
The University of Louisville’s fall semester began on Monday.
Testing has been strongly encouraged for all students and faculty on campus, but not required.
UofL will offer free COVID-19 tests on campus through August 21.
The data from tests done last week is not yet available.
The university said classrooms and other common areas will be cleaned up to three times each day.
Students are required to wear masks at all times while on campus.
