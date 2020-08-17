Virtual learning begins at Christian Academy of Louisville with empty classrooms, packed Zoom rooms

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With just one glance at the teacher’s screen you can see how virtual instruction is being handled at Christian Academy of Louisville.
In-person instruction at the school’s three campuses begins on Wednesday, August 19, but nearly 120 students whose families didn’t feel comfortable with in-person learning because of COVID-19 are learning from home. The online students started school a week prior to students learning in-person. After nine weeks of the at home program, families can shift to in-person or stick to e-learning.
“I’m impressed with how the kids are innovative with what they’re doing, they didn’t skip a beat,” said Morgan Longtine, who is teaching fourth and fifth graders virtually. “They immediately jumped in and were ready to go.”
At the start of the school day, teachers had an empty classroom and a laptop full of students. Longtine hosts Zoom breakout groups for student interactions, sets aside time for breaks and starts the day with a class meeting. The major difference in relating to kids learning virtually is one that Longtine says has given her the opportunity to experiment with creative ways of connecting.
“The most important thing kids and teachers are missing is the camaraderie that we have together thankfully we have technology that lets us get some of that,” Longtine said. “I know the kids and teachers will be excited whenever we can come back and be in the same room.”
The principal said administrators spent the summer looking at its spring Non-Traditional Instruction program. They kept what worked and tweaked what needed adjustment.
