19-year-old found dead inside vehicle identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was found dead inside of a vehicle in the Chickasaw neighborhood has been identified.
Thomas Ewing Bryant Jr., 19, was found shot near the intersection of 36th and Dumesnil streets around midnight on Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner’s office classified Bryant’s death as a homicide.
No arrests have been made, according to Louisville Metro police.
Anyone with any information is asked to please call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
