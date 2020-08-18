Councilwoman calling on local artists to help paint mural honoring Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A special mural design is needed for the new basketball court in Lannan Memorial Park.
Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis wants the mural to honor the life of Breonna Taylor.
Purvis will partner with the Russ Smith Foundation, Louisville attorney Nick Wilson, and Metro Parks to renovate the Lannon Memorial Park’s basketball court.
The project includes an expansion of the court to regulation size and the mural will be incorporated into the court’s design.
Artists who would like to collaborate on the mural can submit a drawing to be considered for the project.
The deadline to submit artwork is Tuesday, August 25 at 5 p.m.
Click here to submit your design. For more information, contact Councilwoman Purvis office at 574-1105.
