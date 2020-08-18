COVID-19 still a problem with flu season right around the corner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeremy Judah is a father of three. He said he hasn’t been diligent about getting a flu shot in the past.
This year, he said he knows what he’s doing. He’s getting a flu shot.
”I’d rather be the sheep and be safe than disregard it completely and put myself or someone else at risk,” Judah said.
Influenza season typically starts in the fall. There are places already offering flu shots, but Dr. Monalisa Tailor said getting one around September or early October is ideal because the vaccine typically lasts in our system for about six months.
”If you get it in September, that is going to give you at least good coverage until March,” said Tailor, a primary care physician at Norton Community Medical Associates. “If you can do it in September, that will be ideal. The folks that get it early in August, it kinda wears off by the time March, April, and May roll around.”
This fall will be the first flu season in which COVID-19 also is a threat.
”I know the flu vaccine isn’t perfect,” Tailor said. “It hits the right mutation 50 percent of the time, but it gives our body a chance to fight off this virus and help protect us from.”
Tailor said measures people are taking now to protect themselves from COVID, like mask wearing and distancing, also can help with slowing the spread of the flu, but getting the flu shot is still one’s best bet.
Tailor said many people end up in the hospital every year because they get the flu and then bacterial pneumonia. She also said it’s important for everyone to do their part not just to protect themselves and those around them, but also to ensure hospitals have the capacity to deal with COVID-19 in the fall and winter.
“We would be back in that cycle of, ’I don’t know if we have all those resources,‘” Tailor said. “I don’t want us to be in that position.”
Neither does Judah. He said he’s getting his flu shot soon.
”Hopefully it helps not just me but, other people,” he said.
