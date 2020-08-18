Evolve502 Scholarship aims to send JCPS students to college for free

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School’s incoming seniors will be able to go to college for free through a scholarship program launched Tuesday by Evolve502.
The Evolve502 Scholarship will allow eligible students to begin college at any Kentucky Community and Technical College school or Simmons College of Kentucky, allowing students to pursue an associate degree or career credential, or take 60 hours of credit before transferring to a four-year university.
The Evolve502 Scholarship will fund tuition for an estimated 750-800 graduates from the JCPS Class of 2021.
