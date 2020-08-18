Ferdinand Risco: Disgraced former TARC boss hit with $550,000 lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC has filed a lawsuit against its disgraced former executive director, Ferdinand Risco, alleging that he “regularly sexually harassed several victims, all of whom were employees of TARC.”
In the lawsuit, filed Monday in Jefferson Circuit Court, TARC seeks $550,000 from Risco, who stepped down abruptly after WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters exposed the allegations back in February.
The seven-page complaint includes allegations from four women, named as Victim A, Victim B, Victim C and Contractor.
Victim A said the harassment began in 2017, when Risco began commenting on her appearance, asking him to meet him alone and be his f*** buddy in exhange for a promotion, the lawsuit stated. Risco also allegedly made comments to the woman about the color of her underwear and exposed himself to her while they had drinks at his apartment.
Victim B said Risco made comments to her about her skin tone, and alleged that he sexually and racially harassed her and intimidated her, according to the lawsuit. She also said he made sexual comments to her and referred to his “boom boom” room, “where he wanted to have sex with TARC employees.”
The lawsuit said Risco and the contractor began a consensual sexual relationship in February 2019. He allegedly awarded her a $27,000, no-bid contract to her for financial services. And that’s not all.
“The Contractor performed little to no services on behalf of TARC but Risco arranged to have the Contractor paid more than $228,000 during a one-year period,” the lawsuit said. “Through written and oral deception, Risco misrepresented to the TARC Board Contractor’s skills, work and abilities and fraudulently obtained an additional $336,000 contract for Contractor in October of 2019.”
Risco did not disclose to the TARC board the nature of his relationship with the contractor, or that she was financially insolvent, owed tens of thousands of dollars in back taxes and was under investigation for alleged fraudulent billing practices, according to the lawsuit.
Risco and the contractor worked together to groom other potential victims, including Victim C, the lawsuit stated. She said Risco sexually assaulted her in September 2019.
“Risco, in most cases, chose to target young African American females who were single mothers and financially dependent upon TARC and Risco for their wherewithal,” the lawsuit stated. “Risco targeted women for victimization who would not likely report his abuse ... These victims reported fear of losing their jobs as a reason they did not report their victimization until the end of January 2020.”
Since Risco resigned, TARC management has settled claims with Victim A for $120,000; Victim B for $160,000 and Victim C for $250,000. According to the lawsuit, he now lives in Georgia.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.