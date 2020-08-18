FORECAST: A period of thunderstorms today followed by pleasant midweek weather

- THIS AFTERNOON: Gusty thunderstorms passing through
- WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Drier and less humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downpours will start to slowly fade out over Kentucky into the evening. The clouds clearing out will be the next challenge. Indiana stands the best chance at the clear and therefore it will be cooler there. In the cloudy zones, lows will be in the 60s.
Wednesday will be a nice looking day with some clouds at times along and south of the Ohio River early on. These should thin out by the afternoon for a mostly sunny sky. Comfortable highs in the 70s and a few lower 80s.
Wednesday night stands a better chance at clear skies and cooler air for most if not all of WAVE Country. Lows in the 50s and 60s expected. Highs will depend on cloud cover, but right now it looks like mid 80s are a good bet.
A more humid setup will return to end the week along with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
