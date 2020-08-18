FORECAST: Showers, thunderstorms before cooler, less humid air arrives

- TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms with a front moving through
- WEDNESDAY: Pick of the week in terms of low humdity and cooler weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cold front passing through the region brings with it scattered showers and thunderstorms today.
Our best rain chance will be south of Louisville during the afternoon hours.
High temperatures only top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms fade during the evening leaving behind partly cloudy skies.
Drier air behind the front grants us cooler temperatures by Wednesday morning. Prepare for the 50s and 60s to kick-off Wednesday.
Wednesday is easily the pick of the week as mainly sunny weather returns along with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Free AC is on tap yet again for Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly clear skies.
A more humid setup will return to end the week along with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
