Free books dedicated to school to promote literacy and the Arts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana (AASI) will dedicate a New Little Free Library news rack box at North Haven Elementary School.
It will be stocked all year long with new books, art supplies, and food for students.
AASI set up the program to keep kids reading and engaged, while also providing food for low income students.
The organization received funding from the DUKE Energy Foundation and Metro United Way to continue the program throughout the year.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.