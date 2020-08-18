Free, life-saving medical screenings available with Norton’s mobile truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A simple screen and early detection of cancer and health conditions could save your life.
Norton Healthcare used $1.26 million in funds form the Norton Healthcare Foundation to create more access to health screenings. It’s bringing free services directly to patients.
In the past, the mobile truck has led to earlier diagnosis and an opportunity for the patient to get on a healthier path.
Norton Healthcare reports nearly 1,900 people visited the mobile prevention center last year. Nearly 1,800 mammograms were conducted and 14 people were diagnosed with breast cancer. Norton says not everyone reaches out for the care they need.
Norton is adding a second center for more screenings that will bring mammogram screenings, breast exams, pap spears, HPV testing and more into underserved neighborhoods.
Norton Chief Development Officer Lynnie Meyer said that bringing the testing to the patients gets more help to more people.
”Sometimes people are afraid to come forward for services,” Meyer said. “Or they may not know services are available so this gives us another tool in the tool box.”
Patients will be served by people who understand their community and are multilingual. One to two people are allowed in the truck at a time, and it can serve 40 to 50 patients a day. Appointments are needed and services are free. The truck hits the road next week and can be requested by churches and organizations.
To schedule an appointment, call 502-899-6842 or click here.
