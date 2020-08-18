Gov. Beshear says 20 counties are above 10-percent positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced that 63 of the state’s 120 counties are at or above a 5-percent positivity rate in coronavirus testing.
Citing White House data, Beshear said 43 counties are between 5 and 10 percent, and 20 more are above 10 percent, which the White House calls “the red zone.”
The data came from reporting between Aug. 8-14, the governor said during his daily media briefing in Frankfort.
The 20 counties in the red zone are: Jefferson, Warren, Hardin, Scott, Bullitt, Barren, Shelby, Fulton, Calloway, Bell, Knox, Henry, Spencer, Logan, Lewis, Clay, Hickman, Powell, Wayne and Green counties.
Beshear quoted a Chinese proverb about the importance of being patient throughout the crisis, now in its sixth month in Kentucky:
“One moment of patience may ward off great disaster. One moment of impatience may ruin a whole life.”
The governor reported 627 new cases, pushing the state total to 40,299. Seventy-six of the new cases involve patients age 18 or under. Also, 131 of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County, and 35 more in Fayette County.
Beshear also reported 12 new deaths related to the coronavirus.
Currently, there are 622 Kentuckians being treated for the coronavirus in Kentucky; 147 are in an ICU and 88 are on a ventilator.
The governor said the state’s positivity rate ticked down slightly to 5.48 percent, adding that at least 9,223 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
At Kentucky’s longterm-care facilities, 2,980 residents and 1,742 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus throughout the crisis. There have been 508 deaths, and 3,458 Kentuckians have recovered.
At the state’s 145 childcare facilities, 117 staffers and 93 children have tested positive.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
