’It never goes away’: Dequante Hobbs’ mother devastated for family of 3-year-old shot in Jacobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is watching her worst nightmare unfold for another family after living through it herself.
In May 2017, Micheshia Norment’s 7-year-old son, Dequante Hobbs Jr., was struck by a stray bullet. He was eating a celebrator piece of cake and was playing on his iPad in the family dining room in Russell.
Wyatt Lamar Williams was next door when he shot a gun during a dice game. The bullet went through Norment’s window and hit Hobbs as he ate a piece of cake and played on his iPad.
Willams was sentenced in January to 20 years in prison for the boy’s death.
“We had to clean that whole house it was blood everywhere,” Norment said. “He ended up getting shot in his neck, which was close to his main artery, but it wasn’t quite his main artery, he bleeded out too much so he didn’t make it.”
Three years later, Norment is triggered by the death of Trinity Randolph, a 3-year-old who died from gun violence last Friday in Louisville’s Jacobs neighborhood.
Like Hobbs, Randolph spent her last moments enjoying life. Her grandfather says she was playing with her dollhouse when she was struck by a stray bullet. Her father, Brandon Waddles, was also shot and killed.
“How could you take a child, and not think once of what you’ve done?” Norment asked.
She said a mother’s pain is unreal after losing a baby.
“After losing a child, especially the ages of Trinity and Dequante, which is my son, it never goes away,” Norment explained.
The Louisville mother has a message for Randolph’s family, sharing the immense pain only a parent who has lost a child can bear.
“You have a friend in me,” Norment said. “If you want to reach out to me, I’m all ears, I’m all arms.”
Norment also added it took three months for her son’s killer to be arrested. Though he’s behind bars, she still doesn’t feel like justice is served in her little boy’s death.
There is no update from LMPD on the shooting that killed Randolph and her father.
