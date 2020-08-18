JCPS releases meal plan for start of school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two million meals have been served by Jefferson County Public Schools since schools closed in mid-March.
The emergency food sites have been providing free breakfasts and lunches to children, with an average of 8,000 to 11,000 served each day, according to school officials.
“We know how fundamentally important it is for students to get regular, nourishing meals. Simply put: hungry kids struggle to learn,” JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “We’re proud that we’ve been able to continue providing breakfasts and lunches throughout the summer. For some young people in our community, these may be the only meals that they’ll get on certain days.”
When NTI starts on Aug. 25, there will be 131 food sites open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. According to JCPS, students will be able to pick up two meals on Tuesday and three meals on Thursday.
Pollio also said JCPS will request a wavier from the federal government that would allow this district to continue to feed any child who is 18 or younger.
If the wavier is not granted the following changes will take place:
- Only JCPS students would be eligible for meals once NTI starts.
- Parents or guardians would have to show a letter from JCPS with a barcode to pick up meals for their students.
- Meals would continue to be free for students who qualify for free or reduced meals or attend a school where all students are eligible for free meals. Students attending one of the 10 JCPS schools that are not certified as free and reduced schoolwide but who qualify individually would receive the meals at no cost. Others would have to pay the regular school lunch fee.
