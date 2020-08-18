Kentucky schools ‘have a duty’ to report COVID-19 cases to state, Beshear says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear is standing firm with school district leaders across the state when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. During his coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Beshear outlined the process for Kentucky schools to report cases among students and staff.
“It’s just very important that we have the right safeguards and processes in place,” Beshear said.
Beshear explained once schools identify cases of COVID-19, they have a duty to report cases to the state or a local health department first. Then, the school will have a “short window” to report those cases to the community before they’re reported publicly by the state. Beshear said the school reports will be turned in daily like the reports for COVID-19 at long-term care facilities.
“That just gives full transparency so people can know in their own schools, but also in a region, what we’re seeing out there,” Beshear said.
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said schools already have to report outbreaks of lice and strep throat, but now, the state is building a system to better inform the public.
“The public needs to be able to know what risk they are or are not taking if their child goes into the classroom, and same thing for the staff,” he said.
In a video conference Tuesday, Public Health Deputy Commissioner Connie White spoke to school superintendents regarding coronavirus reporting. She noted that reporting cases of COVID-19 could help schools dispel misinformation.
“If you have two cases in your school, if you don’t announce that and share that by the next morning, Facebook is going to have 247 cases in your school,” she said. “For protection of yourselves, [show] you’ve done this, you’ve done this, you’ve done this. If I were a parent, that’s what I would want to see.”
A handful of school districts in Kentucky have already made plans to return for in-person classes later this month, despite Beshear’s recommendation to wait until Sept. 28.
As schools across the country reopen with students and staff testing positive, Beshear said parents, including himself, will need “all the data that’s out there” to reconsider how their students will learn if a larger outbreak occurs.
The governor added that students who test positive for the virus will work with their local health departments, not the state, to determine the quarantine and contact tracing procedures.
