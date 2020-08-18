LMPD marks 100 homicides, clears up rumors in Boggs case, Expressway shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are pleading for help after reaching a grim milestone.
The department responded to its 100th homicide Monday. Thirty-one of those cases have been closed.
“Late last evening, the city of Louisville experienced its 100th homicide,” Lt. Donny Burbrink, LMPD Homicide Unit, said Tuesday. “Two young men were senselessly murdered and a family was grieving today for the loss of a loved one.”
It’s a tragedy investigators have said has become an all-too-common occurrence in 2020.
Non-fatal shootings are also up 119 percent since last year, at a count of 360.
"From COVID to protests, while these are definitely playing a role in the increase, I don't believe we can attach this problem to just one issue," Burbrink said.
Burbrink added a lack of conflict-resolution skills has turned arguments into shootings. He said more young adults and teens are being killed than before.
More gunfire between vehicles also is being seen, like a shootout on the Watterson Expressway over the weekend. Burbink said that shooting was between two cars. The gunman wasn’t firing randomly at traffic.
The record pace of homicides was announced the same day the family of David Boggs released a statement regarding his death and overall violence in Louisville. Police said Boggs, 50, likely was shot and killed during a robbery a little over a week ago in the 600 block of South 40th Street.
Burbink set out to squash rumors that Boggs had been carjacked, or kidnapped, and taken across town.
“They’re grieving in their own way, just like so many other families are today, and they want to make sure everyone is provided the same amount of attention, and things that will help that case as well as the Boggs case,” Burbink said.
The statement reads as follows:
"As our family continues to grieve the loss of such a kind and devoted husband, father and friend, we realize that dozens of other families in our community are also dealing with the sorrow of the loss of a loved one to violence. Our hearts reach out to each of those families in the same way that so many have provided support to ours over the last week.
Although the impact of violence in our community hits hardest on those families who suffer the loss of a loved one as its result, violence is a community pain shared by all of us for each victim across our entire city. Its affliction can only be resolved by a united community effort.
We appreciate the respect to our family’s privacy during this difficult time by the law enforcement and the media. We receive almost daily updates in regard to the investigation of David’s tragic death, for which we are grateful. We trust that all available resources are being deployed to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the violence which took David’s life, as well as the lives of so many others in our city.
We urge anyone who may have information about any of the recent crimes of violence in our city to immediately contact the Louisville Metro Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 502‐574‐LMPD (5673).”
