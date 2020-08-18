Local sporting goods institution is hoping plan for fall sports sticks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Parents around WAVE Country are waiting for confirmation on fall sports. Tuesday night, Jefferson County Public Schools planned to discuss practice and game dates set by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In two days, the KHSAA will vote to keep or cancel those dates. It’s not just area families with a lot at stake.
"Pins and needles," said Mike Flanders, co-owner of Shively Sporting Goods.
Flanders is a ball of nerves as he waits for official word on fall sports.
“We need those fall sports bad,” Flanders said, “football, we need extremely bad.”
From shoes to pads and to lacrosse, field hockey, and football, Flanders, whose company has been outfitting area teams for more than 50 years, said his store can put you in what you need from head to toe.
The business of suiting up youth groups and high schools started simply.
"Having outside salesman who could go meet with coaches and athletic directors at their schools and show them samples," Flanders remembered, "so that's kind of how that did evolve."
When the pandemic shut down sports, the current sales team had to get creative to keep business coming in, with custom masks and corporate gear sales.
Last month, the KHSAA Board of Control set dates to get fall sports moving again with practices to start August 24, and football games to get underway September 11. Coaches were thrilled, but will it hold as COVID-19 seems to bring constant change? Flanders believes it can happen safely.
For now, constant customers like the University of Louisville ordering awards and camp gear and Bellarmine buying team uniforms and spirit gear has been a lifeline.
"Hallelujah to Bellarmine," Flanders said. "Bellarmine is awful good to us, as a matter of fact, they are great to us."
Bellarmine men’s head basketball coach Scotty Davenport said of Shively Sporting Goods, “The product we wear, if you’re going to treat your players first class and get first-class performance back, it all falls in line and that’s what Shively’s done for us, total confidence.”
As JCPS opens discussion on the KHSAA dates, the final vote by the KHSAA board will come during a meeting Thursday morning.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.