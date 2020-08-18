LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Bridge collapses with semi crossing it in central Missouri

NEAR WESTPHALIA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - The driver of a semi-trailer truck escaped injury when a rural Missouri bridge collapsed as his truck drove over it, KY3 reported.
The crash occurred Monday on The Pentecostal Bridge, which crosses the Maries River on a rural road near Westphalia.
Osage County Sheriff Michael Bonham said the bridge had a 5-ton weight limit, but the semi tried to cross it anyway, causing the bridge to collapse.
The sheriff says it is unclear why the truck was driving on a gravel road that leads to the small bridge. An investigation is continuing.
