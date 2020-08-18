Man arrested on sexual abuse charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
A 14-year-old female victim said Gerald Williams, 27, told her he wanted to perform sexual acts with her, according to a police report.
Williams then exposed himself to the teen.
Williams admitted to being with the victim at the time of the incident, but denied any sexual contact. The victim stated she was afraid that he would hurt her.
Williams has been charged with 1st degree sexual abuse. He is at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 full cash bond.
