Man dead after shooting on Madison Street in Russell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.
A man in his mid-20s was found by officers in the 2400 block of Madison Street after reports of gunfire there. He had been shot multiple times, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
He was brought to UofL Hospital via EMS but later died.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD. Tips can be left anonymously.
