2 men dead, 2 others in critical condition after crash, shooting on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are dead and two others are in critical condition following a fatal crash and shooting on New Cut Road between Kenwood Hill and Iroquois Park.
LMPD officers were called to the 5300 block of New Cut Road just before 11 p.m. Monday where they found the two dead men inside a car that was wrecked on site, per LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff. Two other men inside the car had gunshot wounds and were transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.
There are no suspects in custody and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating what led up to the shooting and crash.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip for investigators at (502) 574-LMPD.
