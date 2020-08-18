Portland mural project seeks Louisville artists to honor Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local artists are needed for a special project to bring new life to a basketball court in the Portland neighborhood in the name of Breonna Taylor.
District 5 Councilwoman Donna Purvis is partnering with the Russ Smith Foundation, Louisville attorney Nick Wilson, and Metro Parks to expand the court at Lannan Memorial Park to regulation size featuring a mural of Breonna Taylor. Multiple local artists will be needed to come up with the design aimed at bringing a spirit of healing and unity.
For Purvis, there’s still so much pain but she feels blessed to be able to honor Breonna Taylor’s life as well as giving local artists the opportunity to express what Taylor means to them.
“I’m feeling some kind of way right now and we are standing on a raw, unfinished court,” Purvis said. “I’m feeling some kind of presence from her right now‚ so when she gets here, I won’t know how to react to that but I know it will be a good feeling knowing that she’s here.”
It doesn’t just stop there. Nick Wilson says they hope to continue to honor Taylor’s life with annual tournaments, in a place that brings people together, teaching understanding and community.
“In times like these, it’s good to bring awareness and to act as a united front and to show that together we can do great things,” Wilson said. “I believe that unity is paramount and we want to create a place where children can come and can play and we can really do some special things.”
They’re hoping to have the court finished by mid-September.
The deadline for artists to submit designs is August 25. To submit a design call Donna Purvis’ office at 502-574-1105 or send her an email at donna.purvis@louisvilleky.gov.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.