Shannon Cogan’s ‘sinus infection’ turns out to be coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - She thought it was strep throat or maybe even just a sinus infection, but it eventually became bad enough to prompt a visit to the emergency room Sunday night.
WAVE 3 News anchorwoman Shannon Cogan tested positive for the coronavirus.
She said she’s been careful throughout the entire crisis, now stretching into its sixth month.
“I washed my hands constantly, wore a mask, cleaned my house all the time, used hand sanitizer, put germ-reducing oils in a diffuser,” she said. “I woke up (Sunday) thinking I had a sinus infection. But by this afternoon it became clear it was more. I felt nauseous and a tightening in my chest. I went to Baptist ER tonight where I got swabbed and the results came back in two hours.”
Cogan’s temperature of 99.4 didn’t really threaten the 101-degree mark that we’ve heard so much about. She said her family was tested Monday and everyone’s results were negative.
“Even though I took precautions, it’s clear I should have done more,” she said. “I have been so worried about my kids getting this, especially my son Colt who has heart and lung issues. I am hoping they both, along with my husband, stay healthy.”
Tuesday was Cogan’s second day of a 10-day quarantine, alone in her room. She said she’s slept well the last two nights and her cough is gone.
Cogan also expressed gratitude for the friends who’ve dropped food off at her home to help keep the kids fed, and thanked the many WAVE 3 News viewers who have expressed their get-well messages.
Her WAVE 3 News family hopes for a speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming her back to the anchor desk soon!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.