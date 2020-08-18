Speeding motorcyclist thrown from bike while fleeing state trooper

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say a motorcyclist who fled from a trooper was airlifted to a hospital after crashing his bike.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, an ISP sergeant was on State Road 135 in Harrison County when she clocked a Harley Davidson motorcycle doing 91 mph in a 55 mph zone.
During the attempted traffic stop, the motorcycle turned onto West Bradford Road and then onto South Bradford Road before failing to make a 90 degree turn in the road. The motorcycle went airborne and came to rest in a cornfield about 30 yards off the road.
The operator, Brandon Lee Schmitt, 29, Fredericksburg, Ind., was thrown from the Harley and was found approximately 12 feet away from his motorcycle.
Schmitt was flown to University of Louisville Hospital with multiple, but non-life threatening injuries. He has been charged with resisting law enforcement and is also facing three traffic charges.
