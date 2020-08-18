StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

Today is our stormy day and a few downpours are already starting to pop. Coverage of the thunderstorms will increase this afternoon and evening. Some with very heavy rainfall and intense lightning.
The front will start to stall to our south tonight with the main question being...how far will it get before that happens? There is a growing trend in the data to keep the clouds over Kentucky longer tonight than Indiana. This could setup quite the temperature gradient of lows in the upper 60s south to lower 50s in Indiana.
The clouds could slow the warming as well Wednesday before dry air wins out and we all go to sunshine with comfortable temperatures.
Friday looks to start our return to the heat and humidity and the scattered thunderstorm chance.
The video will cover this all in more detail.
Have a Goode One!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.