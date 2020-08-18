Teenager in critical condition, man injured in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A teenager is in critical condition and another man was injured after they were shot Monday night.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Wenzel Street around 11 p.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
When officer arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
A short time later, a teenager walked into UofL Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Ruoff said he was in critical condition.
Police have not made any arrests in the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
