Trinity Randolph: Funeral plans announced for 3-year-old girl shot to death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements for a 3-year-old girl who was shot and killed have been released.
Visitation for Trinity Randolph is scheduled for Thursday at St. Stephen Baptist Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles were shot inside a home on Kahlert Avenue in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday. Waddles was dead when officers arrived. Randolph was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Randolph’s funeral service has been scheduled for Friday at King Solomon Baptist Church at 12 p.m.
Rapper Master P announced over the weekend that he will pay for the girl’s funeral.
No arrests have been made in the case.
