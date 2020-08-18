Wilson returns as Cats kickoff practice

(WAVE) - Day one of football practice in Lexington. A couple weeks later than originally scheduled, but the Cats were just happy to be back on the field.
Especially quarterback Terry Wilson. He missed the last 11 games of the 2019 season after suffering a knee injury in a week two win over Eastern Michigan.
“It felt normal,” Wilson said. “Even with all the restrictions that we’re going through right now, it just felt really good to be back out there with everybody and just to start back up and get the rust off of us.”
“We’re grateful to have Terry Wilson back at full strength,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “He looks very good. His legs look healthy.”
Wilson admitted that with a bit of life changing event staring him in the face, he did have to go through a decision making process before making the call to play this season.
“You know it was coming to that point of just thinking, what was best for me and the newborn on the way, and my girlfriend, what was the safest thing to do?” Wilson said. “But everybody on this team, we work hard everyday. We’ve worked hard throughout this whole summer and I just wanted to be around them and I wanted to come back and finish strong with my guys.”
The Cats are scheduled to kickoff the season on September 26 at Auburn.
