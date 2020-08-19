Bridging the Divide: Louisville community leaders discuss space between police and social justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Frazier History Museum continued their series of “Bridging the Divide” talks Tuesday with a virtual conversation about trust in policing.
The museum started off the discussion by asking the audience watching online if they trusted the police. Of those watching, 27% said yes, 45% said no, and 28% were undecided.
“Law enforcement can’t do its job without establishing trust,” Metro Chief of Public Safety Amy Hess said. “That’s the heart of the issue: to establish trust. But not just to establish trust but to maintain that trust.”Many of the panelists, including metro government officials, local university leaders, and community activists said they believe it’s not about good cops or bad cops, it’s about a system needing change.
“Individual police, I don’t think we should be having a conversation about that,” Quintez Brown, a youth organizer, said. “This is about the system of policing. Do I trust that system? No, and I don’t think I should have any reason to, considering the history of the system, the rules of the system, and the purpose of this so-called system.”
FOP President Ryan Nichols said he believes there is a system in place to get rid of “bad apples” in the department, but said there is always room for improvement. Metro Council President David James echoed that statement, saying he believes there needs to be a better system in place.
Marian Vasser, Director of Diversity and Equity at UofL, said the real issue is the system as a whole.
“We keep talking about how do we get rid of these bad apples. The system is the bad apple,” Vasser said.
She added that people need to talk about the origin of law enforcement and policing. She’s glad there is a top to bottom review of LMPD underway but believes it’s vital to tell people about the history of law enforcement.
Hess said she agrees the history is important so people understand why things are the way they are.
“It’s not going to be an overnight fix,” Hess said. “It’s not going to be ‘Hey let’s change a word in the policy and we’re good to go.’ These are things that have over time become ingrained in systems and cultures.”
The panel also discussed how the city can reimagine what its police department should look like in the midst of the search for a new chief in Louisville and nationwide calls for “defunding the police.”
Some panelists said they have been out at the protests and are disheartened by how some police officers have interacted with demonstrators.
”When we talk about trust and building that bridge, what they can do now is not declare war against its own citizens,” Brown said.
Hess and Nichols said they believe broad conversations like what the Frazier History Museum hosted are helpful steps to rebuilding trust between the community and police.
”I think really it comes down to being able to see and hear each other’s perspectives,” Hess said. “And we often don’t take enough time to do that, but those efforts are ongoing and need to continue.”
To watch the full discussion, click here.
