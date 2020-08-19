Corrections officer accused of trafficking and sexual misconduct with inmate

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - A Washington County corrections officer is behind bars a after sexual encounter with an inmate.
Washington County Sheriff Brent Miller says he learned 27-year-old Jacob Silverthorn may have had inappropriate contact with an inmate during his shift on Aug 17.
Sheriff Miller contacted ISP for an investigation into the claims. At the same time as the sexual misconduct allegations Silverthorn was also suspected of trafficking liquid nicotine into the jail for an inmate.
The investigation led to Silverthorn being charged with both trafficking and sexual misconduct with an inmate. He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Scott County Jail.
The investigation is continuing and will eventually be turned over to the Washington County Prosecutor upon completion.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.