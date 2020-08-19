Crystal Rogers: Feds searching storage shed in connection with 2015 disappearance

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have returned to Bardstown as the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers continues.
Agents from the FBI and IRS arrived Wednesday morning at a storage shed rented by Rogers. Family members say the agents are going through boxes of items stored there.
On Aug. 6, the FBI announced they had taken over as the lead agency in the case. More than 150 agents executed nine federal search warrants and interviewed more than 50 people.
The next day, agents towed Rogers’ car from a storage shed for processing. The car, with her keys, phone, and purse inside, had been found July 5, 2015 parked on the shoulder of the Bluegrass Parkway. That is the same day Rogers was reported missing by her mother.
