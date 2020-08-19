Family claims Louder Than Life’s negligent planning led to daughter’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family has launched a lawsuit against the Louder than Life Festival planner David Wimmer.
The lawsuit says the festival wasn’t prepared for a medical emergency, nor did they inform people attending the potential dangers they faced by attending. The festival is solely produced and planned by Wimmer’s company David Wimmer Presents.
The girl who died at the festival,Trinity Jackson, was a 15-year-old New Albany High School student at the time of the festival. Her family said she was working all three parts of the “Tri-Festa.” She had an asthma attack that eventually led to her death on Sept 28. The lawsuit says she went through emotional suffering and injuries along with Physical and emotional anguish before her death.
Trinity’s Mother says to this day she is suffering from extreme emotional anguish over the loss of her daughter.
The family is asking for financial compensation for Trinity’s medical expenses along with compensation for emotional damages to her mother Brandi Moorman.
