FORECAST: Blue ribbon weather Wednesday & Thursday

- WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Drier and less humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms have faded, and with some clearing, we’ll note patchy fog developing by Wednesday morning. Our Fall-like preview has temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s overnight tonight and again tomorrow night. A little free A/C.
Partly sunny skies with lower humidity will combine for a blue ribbon day! Highs will top out in the lower 80s!
Mainly clear Wednesday night as temperatures settle into the 50s and lower 60s. Open the windows!
Partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s are expected for Thursday with continued low humidity.
A more humid setup will return to end the week along with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
