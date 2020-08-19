FORECAST: Cool and pleasant overnight

- 50s for most overnight
- Humidity increasing with scattered storms Friday, Saturday and Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be mainly clear tonight as temperatures settle into the 50s and lower 60s. If your allergies can handle it, open up the windows for some free air conditioning overnight!
Skies won't be as clear Thursday afternoon, but we'll at least keep things partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. The rain chance will be just south of our counties during the day.
Clouds will thicken up Thursday night and keep low temperatures from dropping as far down into the 60s as previous nights.
You’ll notice an increase in the humidity on Friday. That surge of moisture will also bring in scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon as highs get into the mid 80s once again.
