FORECAST: Free A/C tonight! Lows in the 50s for most

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Free A/C tonight with lows in the 50s for most and lower 60s in the city. Skies will be mostly clear with those below-average temperatures. Some may need a jacket early Thursday morning.
You can expect another decent day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. The rain chance will be just south of our counties during the day.
Clouds will thicken up Thursday night and keep low temperatures from dropping as far down into the 60s as previous nights.
You’ll notice an increase in the humidity on Friday. That surge of moisture will also bring in scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon as highs get into the mid-80s once again.
