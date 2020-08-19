Frazier Museum to host NTI support

Each student will get to learn in their own six-foot space in a sanitary, professionally staffed museum environment. Frazier educators, at a maximum ratio of one professional educator to five students, will be on hand to answer any questions, solve any challenges, and remind students of their schedule to provide a successful online school experience. All students need to bring is their own laptop (or other device), headphones, school supplies, and lunch, and we’ll provide adult support and Frazier fun!