Frazier Museum to host NTI support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents around WAVE Country are looking for childcare options as the school year gets underway with NTI. Frazier History Muuseum is offering socially distanced NTI support at the museum for small groups of students in grades 2 through 9.
Each student will get to learn in their own six-foot space in a sanitary, professionally staffed museum environment. Frazier educators, at a maximum ratio of one professional educator to five students, will be on hand to answer any questions, solve any challenges, and remind students of their schedule to provide a successful online school experience. All students need to bring is their own laptop (or other device), headphones, school supplies, and lunch, and we’ll provide adult support and Frazier fun!
The Frazier’s NTI camps will be in session from August 31 until October 2. There will be no camp during the first week of school or on Labor Day. The camps will cost $200 per week for Frazier Members and $225 for non-members.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.