Free laptops available for qualifying UofL students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, more and more schools are relying on online instruction. Since not every student has access to the needed technology, the University of Louisville is helping out with free laptops.
The “Keys to Success” program, part of the university’s Student Success Center, has started to distribute up to 700 Dell laptop computers to students who qualify.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a need for social distancing, classes at UofL for the fall semester have either converted to entirely online or are a “hybrid,” a combination of online and in-person.
“This the first time we’ve been able to anticipate technology needs,” said Provost Beth Boehm. “Spring’s swift pivot to remote learning made it clear that the digital gap is real, and so we wanted our students to have the technology necessary to do all the work in a hybrid or online environment.”
Freshmen and incoming/transfer students with the greatest financial need were the first to be offered an invitation to apply for a free Dell 3300 13-inch laptop equipped with webcam, microphone and speakers. The Student Success Center will expand invitations to continuing second- and third-year students in the next phase.
