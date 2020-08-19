A global pandemic hits home: Shannon Cogan shares her story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News Anchor Shannon Cogan is sharing her story and sending a warning to others who aren’t taking the spread of the coronavirus seriously.
Cogan spends her days at WAVE 3 News not only delivering safety precautions, symptoms of the disease, and daily changes in protocols and data, but she followed them and shared them with her family at home.
The evening of Sunday, Aug. 16, though, she tested positive for COVID-19.
“I woke up Sunday, I told my husband it was about 7 o’clock, ‘I think I have strep throat,‘” Cogan shared on Wednesday, still perplexed. “I said, ‘I’m just gonna lay in bed a little longer.‘”
Cogan, a mother of twin boys, usually does not have the luxury of sleeping in. More than three hours had passed when she finally was able to slowly make her way up for the day.
“I woke up and I said, ‘I have a sinus infection,‘” she explained. “I took some Tylenol. I used some nasal spray, and I did a neti pot, and I said, ‘Oh, I feel better.‘”
Cogan decided to run some errands and go on with her day. Although she was able to suppress her illness for a few hours, it came back with a vengeance.
”I started sweating and feeling chills like it was the flu,” she said. “I felt super nauseous. My throat was really, really bad. The headache was really, really bad.”
Cogan had experienced all of these symptoms at one time or another in her life, but never all at the same time so severely and rapidly.
“I felt a tightening in my chest, and I have asthma. So I jumped online to find a place to try to get tested for COVID,” Cogan recalled. “I think this is a problem. The earliest that I could get tested was not going to be until Wednesday or Thursday in some places.”
Driving to Frankfort was also an option, but Cogan was too ill to drive herself from Louisville, and she did not want to ask her husband or any other friends or family to ride with her in the car. She knew distancing from her family was important if she did have the virus.
After consulting medical help, she immediately went to the emergency room. It turned out her symptoms were the same that Cogan had given time and time again to educate the public and keep them safe through the airwaves on WAVE 3 News.
Nearly all COVID-19 cases involve at least one of the following:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
“When I went through the list of things you will feel for COVID, I had 6 of them,” Cogan exclaimed. “I knew I had coronavirus. I did not have a fever. My fever was only 99.”
Anyone registering a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit is usually asked to go home and only come back to work after they’ve been free from fever for three days, and amid this global pandemic, get tested for coronavirus. Cogan’s temperature never got that high, but by Monday she noticed she had lost her sense of taste and smell.
“I think it’s interesting that so many places of employment are gauging the health of their employees by having them take their temperatures every single day, but in a lot of cases, someone with coronavirus may not have a temperature,” shared Cogan.
Cogan immediately quarantined herself from the rest of her family and has been eating in her bedroom alone. Cogan’s son Colt had medical complications at birth that included open heart surgery, followed by a cardiac arrest. He also suffers from lung complications.
“I’m super scared my kids will get it, still get it, because I don’t know how they’d respond,” she said, “especially my son Colt, so I want people to be careful.”
As she recovers, Cogan has a simple message for anyone questioning the seriousness of COVID-19.
“Wear your mask don’t let your guard down,” stressed Cogan. “I thought I was careful, but I guess I wasn’t careful enough.”
