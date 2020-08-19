Gov. Beshear reports 12 new coronavirus deaths for second straight day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 655 new cases of COVID-19, including 91 patients age 18 or younger.
For the second straight day, Beshear reported 12 more deaths, pushing the state total to 842.
“That’s more than in several wars that we fought,” he said.
The governor said there have been 40,926 total cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky.
Of the new cases, 180 were reported in Jefferson County, and 42 were confirmed in Fayette County.
Beshear shared several other statistics:
+ 785,138 tests have been administered in Kentucky
+ At least 9,331 have recovered
+ 640 Kentuckians are currenty hospitalized because of COVID-1, 155 are in ICUs, 90 are on a ventilator
+ State positivity rate is 5.41 percent
For the second straight day, Beshear showed a graph depicting Kentucky counties whose positivity rate is about 10 percent, what the White House has called “the red zone.”
(Story continues below the graph)
The governor also showed a graph of the counties with between 5 and 10 percent positivity rates, also known as the yellow zone.
(Story continues below the graph)
At Kentucky’s 289 longterm-care facilities, 3,011 residents and 1,757 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus throughout the crisis. There have been 510 deaths, and 3,495 Kentuckians have recovered.
Beshear said an increasing percentage of the state’s daily deaths are now being reported outside of longterm-care facilities.
“We’ve got a heckuva job in front of us but I believe we’re up to it,” he said.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
