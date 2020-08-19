Highlanders Gear Up For Start of Season

FLOYDS KNOBBS, In. (WAVE) - It almost didn’t happen, but on Friday night...the stands at Floyd Central High School will have fans in them as high school football returns. “Dude, I am pumped. The whole team is just overall pumped, because there’s so few teams being able to play, but we’re just part of the lucky teams that are able to play and just have fun,” star running back, Wenkers Wright.
In order to make it to kickoff, it took a team effort to follow protocols and putting the team first. “They want to be out here and have the opportunity to play a game and stuff, and we really harped to them if you don’t follow procedures, if you don’t follow our guidelines, they’re going to shut us down,” said head coach, James Bragg. “It was a ‘do I want to go and party like I can the rest of my life after high school football, or do I want to bear down right now and do what I have to do so I get to play Friday night football,” said senior quarterback, Tristan Polk.
So, now it’s finally game week as the Highlanders prepare to take on Jeffersonville, making this opening night a little more special. “I was definitely worried about how stuff was playing out in the offseason. Extremely grateful to be playing right now for sure,” said senior offensive lineman and UofL commit, Zen Michalski.
For the seniors at Floyd Central, and just about every high school, playing this year means much more than just playing their last year in high school with their buddies. It also could mean earning a college scholarship. “We asked them ‘how many guys want to play college football’, and I think 13 of our seniors raised their hand, and we told them there’s somewhere out there for you to play,” said Bragg.
Take starting quarterback, Tristan Polk. He has a couple of offers on the table. “I have one from Keiser University and I have one from Kentucky Wesleyan,” said Polk. If he can have a successful senior season,those offers could increase. “It’s important for every single person out there to get that tape out, so they can continue their recruiting process,” said Polk. Now the senior quarterback is even more thankful that this season will happen. “Extremely thankful, and it’s going to help me be in contact with more coaches and stuff like that,” said Polk.
