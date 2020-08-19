Highlanders Gear Up For Start of Season

In order to make it to kickoff, it took a team effort to follow protocols and putting the team first. “They want to be out here and have the opportunity to play a game and stuff, and we really harped to them if you don’t follow procedures, if you don’t follow our guidelines, they’re going to shut us down,” said head coach, James Bragg. “It was a ‘do I want to go and party like I can the rest of my life after high school football, or do I want to bear down right now and do what I have to do so I get to play Friday night football,” said senior quarterback, Tristan Polk.