JCPS to fight petition against proposed property tax increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education has plans to challenge the results of a petition against the proposed 7-cent property tax increase after the Jefferson County Teachers’ Association (JTCA) said it found thousands of duplicate signatures and alleged errors within the petition.
The board voted Tuesday night to allow Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio to file an appeal with a county circuit court judge.
JTCA commissioned an outside agency to conduct an independent audit of the petition and claimed it found 1,255 duplicate signatures, some of which are listed five times.
“Here’s Kathy DiMichael, she was the 9,000th signature and the 24,670th and the 21,330th and the 22,254th signature,” JTCA President, Brent McKim said referring to the petition.
McKim told WAVE 3 News the petitioners’ electronic method of collecting signatures was not secure and therefore, made it easy to enter names of friends and family members without their authorization. He added the county clerk’s office certified the petition by hand, which created room for human error.
“One of the significant drawbacks to doing it by hand is there’s really no practical way for people to remember with 1,100 pages whether they saw someone’s name before or not,” McKim said. “Very few if any redundant signatures were caught by the clerk’s office.”
In addition, JTCA said an outside analysis of the petition discovered more than 5,400 alleged errors in addresses, birth dates, or both.
“Not little picky things where the person said, ‘Well the name is Christopher, but I typed in Chris,’” McKim said. “We’re talking about not remotely close sorts of things.”
One woman who helped start the petition, Theresa Camoriano, said even if additional signatures are thrown out for inaccurate information or duplicates, she hopes there will still be enough to make it on the November ballot.
“I think it’s interesting that JCPS is so afraid to let the people vote on this. They’re supposed to be working for the people. Why don’t they want us to have a voice?” Camoriano said.
Her group is the first to collect enough signatures on a petition to move a proposed JCPS tax increase to a vote.
“(JCPS has) been telling us for as long as I can remember, as long as you give us more money, we’ll do a better job. They keep getting more money and the outcomes never improve,” Camoriano said.
Pollio hopes to use the estimated extra $51.5 million generated per year from the tax increase on education improvements, staff salaries, and construction projects.
“We have 32 schools that are end of life, 32, and if we do not take action soon, we will be condemning buildings just like the third floor was condemned at the Academy of Shawnee,” Pollio said. “Educators, we have to be tired of being in old, dilapidated facilities. We have to be tired of being in facilities where the security is not top-notch. We have to be tired of being in facilities where the tile is coming up, where leaks are coming in through the roof down the walls. We have to be tired of being in poorly lit, poorly ventilated facilities. Our kids and our employees deserve better than that.”
JCPS officials plan to file an appeal of the petition’s certification with a circuit court judge on Thursday.
