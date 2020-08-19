JCPS parents given Chromebooks, hotspots to start unprecedented school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Connectivity remains a top priority for JCPS as parents and students get ready to start school completely online in Jefferson County.
JCPS is taking steps making sure they’re connecting with their students and their students are connecting with their teachers.
During the pandemic it’s more important now than ever to not only be mentally prepared, but to have the tactile resources families need like pieces of technology.
Parents have requested assistance in the form of Chromebooks and mobile hotspots across JCPS. The school system has made it a priority to make those two things available for students.
Holly Frank and her 17-year-old daughter Katie had issues finishing last school year with NTI.
One major issue was internet connectivity at their home. Another issue was that Katie didn’t have a computer of her own.
Wednesday the Franks picked up a hotspot and a Chromebook that they requested from Seneca High School.
“I’m hoping it’s going to help a lot, because trying to do that stuff on your phone is kind of terrible,” said Holly Frank. “Small screen, no keyboard, and it actually has a keyboard and everything, so I’m hoping the Chromebook will help a lot.”
Seneca High School principal Michael Guy says connecting with students can be difficult during NTI.
At the end of last year when he says only six of the roughly 1,200 students did not participate in online classes at all.
Now he's hoping to improve on that number even more.
“We know that there’s some students we have to try really hard to reach,” said Guy, “and we have some students who are transitioning, or we can’t get ahold of, but it’s important to keep on communicating. We’ll extend days if we have to. We’re working on a plan when it’s all done to possibly go and deliver if we have to, but the important thing is to make sure every one of our students has a Chromebook, and is ready to go.”
Over 500 families have requested a Chromebook and/or mobile hotspot from Seneca.
