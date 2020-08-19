Jefferson County Board of Education to challenge petition concerning tax increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Board of Education is challenging a petition that would keep them from raising property taxes by 7-cents.
The board voted Tuesday night to take legal action, stating a review of the petition by the Jefferson County Teachers Association found duplicate names, erroneous addresses and birthdates and missing information.
On Aug. 11, the Jefferson County Clerk’s office said it received a petition with 40,320 signatures concerning the tax increase. Of those, 38,507 were determined to be valid with the JCPS district.
The proposed tax increase would raise the school property tax from 73.6 cents to 80.6 cents per $100 of assessed property.
The board said the increase will generate approximately $51 million to help pay for construction projects and renovations.
