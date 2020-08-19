Joseph Oberhansley found competent for murder trial

Judge Carmichael said the court is taking precautions to maximize safety of all involved. During the trial, jurors will be seated in the gallery area of the Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 courtroom, which is larger and will allow them to spread out instead of sitting in the jury box used in more traditional times. Masks will be required and gloves available, so the jurors may handle evidence. Attorneys, the judge and the witness stand will be behind a clear plastic shield, with witnesses able to remove their mask at times.