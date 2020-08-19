KY man arrested after threatening to kill family in Madison

Madison, Ind (WAVE) - A man from Eminence, KY is behind bars after police say he beat his fiancée in front of their child.
Kentucky State Police alerted the Madison Police Department 30-year-old Jason Downey was in the Madison area to kill both his fiancée and their child on August 17.
MPD officer Dylan Barnes was able to find Downey, who had the fiancée and the child in the car with him, near Vaugn Dr and Jefferson St.
Police say Downey battered his wife in front of their child while staying at a hotel.
Downey is charged with intimidation, domestic battery, criminal confinement, and strangulation.
He also was under investigation battering his fiancée in Kentucky in a separate incident.
He’s currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
