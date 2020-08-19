LMDC officer fired over social media posts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer is no longer employed by the jail. She was fired over social media posts that the LMDC director deemed as racially insensitive.
Many of the posts shared by Jenna Showalter include the confederate flag and mentions of southern heritage, including one that shows a Black woman carrying a flag with a logo that says “Slavery is a Choice.”
In a termination letter to Showalter, who was a nearly four-year employee of LMDC, Director Dwayne Clark explains that as many in the city express anguish over what they see as injustice when it comes to race and policing, she has jeopardized the institution and its workers, and he cannot guarantee her safety.
“You agreed that if you printed your Facebook posts, put them prominently in your car window and parked your cat a the Jefferson Square Park, which adjoins the workplace, your car would be damaged,” the letter reads in part. “There is nothing that could be done to protect your car. You will always be associated with your posts.”
Clark went on to say those concerns outweigh any individual claim Showalter would have to free speech.
