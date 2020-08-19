Louisville COVID-19 patient released from hospital after 75 days, experimental treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is claiming victory against the coronavirus after a 75-day fight and a stint on life support at Baptist Health Hospital.
Chris Allen, 55, is finally home.
He says before his diagnosis, he had no underlying conditions and says he followed all of the rules. He had no idea where he contracted COVID-19 that landed him in the hospital on June 5.
Allen said he was treated with a special system called ECMO, the first coronavirus patient to use it at Baptist Health and the first to recover with it. Health experts caution that ECMO technology cannot be used in all COVID cases due to age and other conditions.
The 55-year-old credits not only the treatment but a positive attitude and prayer for helping pull him through. He is now getting a late start to his summer and plans to enjoy a bratwurst on the grill as soon as he can.
