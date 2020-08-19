Man accused of killing woman and shooting toddler waves extradition

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News update on the Hopkins County man who turned himself in to authorities in Tennessee.
Sheriff Matt Sanderson said Dennis Stone waived extradition Tuesday morning, and he is expected to be brought back to Hopkins County in the next couple of days.
Once he returns, he will officially be charged, and a court date will be set.
Stone is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Nicole Merrell in Earlington. Deputies say he also shot a toddler-aged child.
We’re told the child is out of the hospital and is recovering with family.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.