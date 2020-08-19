Man arrested after intentionally crashing vehicle leaving child in critical condition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A child is in critical condition after they were ejected from a vehicle by an irate driver.
LMPD says Joyrin Bumpous intentionally crashed his vehicle Tuesday afternoon with five children and a female passengers.
Two children were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for their injuries.
A 6-year-old was thrown from the vehicle in the crash. They are currently in critical condition.
The female passenger says Bumpous said “I’ll show you crazy” before slamming into the median on I-65 near Arthur St.
Police say none of the five children were properly secured in the crash.
He admitted to officers he’d smoked marijuana earlier in the day and police also found two bags of it on his person.
Bumpous is facing charges of assault, wanton endangerment, and DUI.
